Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after buying an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.24. 473,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

