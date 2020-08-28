Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Management worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.8% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 245,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 469,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

