Waves Enterprise Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $183,109.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,874 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.