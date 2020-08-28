Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Westrock comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Westrock worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth about $21,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Westrock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Westrock by 46.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,756. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.