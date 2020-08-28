WMS Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $395.59. The company had a trading volume of 707,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

