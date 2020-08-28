Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Auryn Resources.

NASDAQ AUG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

