Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.30. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

