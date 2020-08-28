Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.67. The stock had a trading volume of 736,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

