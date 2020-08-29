$0.74 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.49. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $33.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.90. 322,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,748. Essent Group has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 136,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Essent Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,597,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

