10,000 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 772,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 591.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 96,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

AMRN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

