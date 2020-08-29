2,954,534 Shares in Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,954,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,988,000. Hartford Core Bond ETF makes up 15.6% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HCRB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,100. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38.

