33,542 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,667,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

