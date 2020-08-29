4,000 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.91. 3,211,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,787. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

