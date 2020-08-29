4,560 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,794,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after buying an additional 549,309 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $533.70. The company has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.