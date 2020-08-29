46,633 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,285,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,954,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $780,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.20. 152,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

