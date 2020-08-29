ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $764,253.10 and $295.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,047,326 coins and its circulating supply is 84,905,316 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

