Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $516.44. 1,918,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. Adobe has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.94 and a 200 day moving average of $384.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

