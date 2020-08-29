Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Adobe worth $463,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

