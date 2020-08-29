aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.00 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, aelf has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $76.00 million and $22.27 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

