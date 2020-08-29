Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,828 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $16,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 190,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 410,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,701. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

