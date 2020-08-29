Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $4,024.49 and approximately $28.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

