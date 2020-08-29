Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The firm has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,659.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,526.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,386.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.