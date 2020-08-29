Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,527.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,385.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

