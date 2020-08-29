Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,527.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,385.87. The company has a market cap of $1,107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.