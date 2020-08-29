Alphacat Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 190.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $19,842.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00143901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01653135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00184870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

