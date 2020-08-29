AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,063 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 255.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.47. 2,476,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,906.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

