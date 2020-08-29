AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 33,338 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

