AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. 5,829,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

