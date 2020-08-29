AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Argus decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 944,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

