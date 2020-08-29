AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 647.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,298. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

