AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,337 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. 566,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

