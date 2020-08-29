AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $525.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,384,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,642. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $163.25 and a 52 week high of $525.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

