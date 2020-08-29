AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $615.64. 632,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $581.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $621.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

