AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,498,937. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.04. 548,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,264. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

