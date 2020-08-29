AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Pacific Office Properties Trust (NYSE:PCFO) Financial Review

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AmeriCold Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given AmeriCold Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AmeriCold Realty Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 5.42% 5.32% 2.39% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 4.40 $48.16 million $1.17 32.91 Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

AmeriCold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Summary

AmeriCold Realty Trust beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

