Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 15,265 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,240,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,611 shares of company stock valued at $80,505,799. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.64. 1,387,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,946. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

