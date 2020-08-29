AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $2,285.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.01654311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

