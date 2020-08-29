Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Trimble posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 617,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at $2,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 97,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

