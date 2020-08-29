Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

MMLP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 137,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,662. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

