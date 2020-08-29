Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,211.86

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,211.86 ($28.90).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,392 ($31.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,566 ($33.53) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

LON:ADM traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,637 ($34.46). 380,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,474.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,311.07. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 91.20 ($1.19) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.15%.

In other news, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total transaction of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total value of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

