Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $4.76

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,180. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 123.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 165,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

