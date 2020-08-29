Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 254

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,999 shares of company stock worth $27,560,120.

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 237.20 ($3.10). 7,823,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -55.28%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

