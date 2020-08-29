Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) PT at GBX 254

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($359,631.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,999 shares of company stock worth $27,560,120.

Shares of LON:SLA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 237.20 ($3.10). 7,823,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a current ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.42). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -55.28%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit