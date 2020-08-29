Analyzing Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -30.25% -27.49% Evoke Pharma N/A -390.12% -177.30%

This table compares Kura Oncology and Evoke Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -15.97 Evoke Pharma N/A N/A -$7.13 million ($0.32) -13.88

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology and Evoke Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Evoke Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Evoke Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evoke Pharma is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Evoke Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

