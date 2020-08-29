Anson Funds Management LP Buys 1,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 878,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

