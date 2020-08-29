Anson Funds Management LP Purchases New Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

