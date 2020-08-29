Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a market cap of $296.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

