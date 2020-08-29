Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Apache by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,695,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,666,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

