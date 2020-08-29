APR Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $28,781.02 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $28,781.02 and $29.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00588912 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.01456445 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000691 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004877 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,168,531 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

