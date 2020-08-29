Arionum Reaches Market Cap of $407,023.38 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 455% against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $407,023.38 and $81,849.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,623.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.03485843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.02340354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00505122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00804757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00696108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00056142 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.