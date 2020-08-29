Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $87,063.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Artfinity token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.05493200 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

